After being ranked in the Top 25 polls for almost the entire season, Kentucky learned Monday it will not get a chance to compete in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

The Wildcats were one of the "last four out" teams in the field of 64 despite owning a No. 30 RPI and more Top 50 wins than all but eight other clubs in the nation.

Ray Tanner, the NCAA Tournament committee chairman and former head coach at South Carolina, said UK's fate boiled down to its poor conference record.

"I think anyone that follows college baseball recognizes that Kentucky has a great club, but there are some metrics that we look at in the selection room and one is sub-.500 against conference competition," Tanner said on ESPNU. "There's only one team in the field that is sub-.500 against conference competition. It was a glaring weakness against Kentucky."

Kentucky finished 13-17 in SEC play, tied for 10th in the league. Ultimately, losing five out of six down the stretch to Tennessee and Vanderbilt may have been the tipping point.

The Cats also lost their SEC Tournament opener against Auburn, putting them five games under .500 against league teams.

Despite that black mark, UK still had a strong case to receive an at-large bid. The "last four in" clubs released by the committee included Dallas Baptist (RPI 36), Northeastern (35), Oklahoma State (41) and Troy (39).

Kentucky won 16 games against Top 50 competition this season, including five against national seeds - Texas Tech (2), Georgia (2) and Florida (1). The Cats also won thier series against at-large bids Mississippi State and South Carolina, and picked up wins over tourney teams Louisville, Indiana, Houston and Morehead State in non-conference play.

The "last four in" teams' results against Top 50 play were as follows: Dallas Baptist (5-9), Northeastern (3-9), Oklahoma State (9-9) and Troy (6-10).

Ten SEC schools received bids for the tourney.



