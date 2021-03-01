CatsIllustrated - Kentucky extends Nick Mingione contract through 2025

Kentucky has signed head baseball coach Nick Mingione to a contract extension that will keep him in the Wildcats' dugout through at least 2025.

Athletics director Mitch Barnhart officially announced the extension on Monday.

“Nick Mingione has done an excellent job laying the foundation for a successful baseball program, both on and off the field,” Barnhart said. “From making an NCAA Super Regional for the first time in program history, the development of 24 players selected in the MLB Draft, numerous awards for academic achievement in the classroom, and a commitment to service in the Lexington community, Nick is building a well-rounded program.

"We are excited to see Kentucky baseball continue to grow under his leadership.”

Mingione has won 118 games during his four-plus seasons at UK, including a debut that featured 43 victories and the Wildcats' first trip to the NCAA Super Regionals in program history.

Kentucky is currently 4-0 and riding a 10-game win streak dating back to the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign. The team features three preseason All-Americans in T.J. Collett, John Rhodes, and Austin Schultz, as well as a highly touted freshman class and a revamped pitching staff that has UK excited about the season.

“I am so appreciative of Mitch Barnhart for his support of the program and thankful to all of the current and former players who have built it over the years,” Mingione said. “Nothing is possible without the commitment of our players, coaches, support staff, and the Big Blue Nation.

"Christen, Reeves, and I love the University of Kentucky and the Lexington community and could not be more excited to remain a part of both for the long haul. We all want to continue building Kentucky baseball as we strive to reach Omaha and bring a championship to Kentucky Proud Park.”

The success has carried over to the Major League Baseball Draft, where Mingione and his staff’s ability to groom players for a professional career has led to 24 players being selected in the past four MLB Drafts. The 21 players selected in the 2017 and 2018 drafts were the most of any program in the country.

Mingione has helped mentor two top 20 overall picks in first baseman Evan White (17th, 2017) and left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson (19th, 2019).

The Cats also have been impressive in the classroom and established a new high-water mark with a 3.6 team grade point average in fall 2020.