News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 06:13:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Kentucky extends another in-state offer

Lovett during a recent visit to Ohio State
Lovett during a recent visit to Ohio State
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's football coaching staff extended an offer to another Class of 2021 in-state prospect on Thursday evening.It went to Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin safety Jordan Lovett, one of the top ball ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}