Arkansas took advantage of a rare "off night" for reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year Sean Hjelle, chasing Kentucky's ace after only 3.1 innings on Friday in the league opener for both teams.

In a high-profile matchup between top-five teams, the No. 5 Razorbacks got two home runs and four RBI from catcher Grant Hoch en route to a 9-4 win over the No. 4 Wildcats in Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas (14-4, 1-0 SEC) collected 11 hits against the UK staff, including four against Hjelle. The junior right-hander struggled with his control, walking five batters, hitting one, and throwing two wild pitches before exiting in the fourth inning.

The Razorbacks got hits from eight of nine men in the lineup and RBI from six slots in a balanced offensive attack.

Hjelle (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season.

Kentucky (14-4, 0-1 SEC) tallied 12 hits, including a three-hit night for senior catcher/first baseman Troy Squires, but could not take advantage of numerous scoring opportunities. The Cats finished with 12 runners left on base.

Jake Reindl (1-1) earned the win for Arkansas, pitching in relief of starter Blaine Knight, who entered the game with a 3-0 record and a 0.78 ERA. UK forced him out in only 4.2 innings, but he limited the damage to just two runs on six hits and a walk.

Game 2 of the three-game series is set for Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.



