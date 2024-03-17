Kentucky has drawn the No. 3 seed in the South Region with a first-round matchup against 14th-seeded Oakland on Thursday in Pittsburgh to tip off the NCAA Tournament.

The South Region also features Houston as the No. 1 seed, Marquette as the No. 2 seed, and Duke as the No. 4 seed, as well as SEC rivals Texas A&M and Florida.

Oakland (23-11) won the Horizon League. The Golden Grizzlies rank No. 125 in the NET rankings with a 1-5 record in Quad-1 games. They rank No. 137 in KenPom's efficiency rankings, No. 135 on offense, and No. 165 on defense.

Trey Townsend, a 6-foot-6 junior forward who averages 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, leads the Grizzlies into the tourney. A pair of grad senior guards, Blake Lampman and Jack Gohlke, have combined to hit 204 3-pointers this season. They are also one of the top free-throw shooting teams in the nation at 76%

Oakland is coached by Greg Kampe, who has won 675 games over 40 seasons on the sidelines. He ranks among the active leaders in career wins.

The Grizzlies faced five opponents among KenPom's Top 51 teams this season -- Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Drake, and Dayton -- but lost all five. The closest game was a six-point loss to Ohio State to open the season on Nov. 6.

If the Wildcats (23-9) get past their opening-round game, they will face the winner of Texas Tech (6) and NC State (11) in the second round.

UK enters the tournament coming off a 97-87 loss to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament. The Cats had won five in a row, including an upset of No. 4 Tennessee in the regular-season finale, going into postseason play but could not keep the momentum going in Nashville.

John Calipari's squad will be facing some additional pressure, as well, after losing three of their last four NCAA Tournament games and failing to reach the second weekend since 2019.

Kentucky is making its national-record 61st appearance in the NCAA Tournament. This is the fourth time that the Cats have entered the field as a No. 3 seed and the first time since 1999.

It will mark the first meeting between UK and Oakland on the hardwood.



