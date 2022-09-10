For the first time since 1977, Kentucky owns a winning streak over longtime football nemesis Florida.

The No. 20 Wildcats scored 19 unanswered points and dominated the second half Saturday en route to a 26-16 win over the No. 12 Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

After winning last season in Lexington, Kentucky (2-0, 1-0 SEC) now owns back-to-back victories over Florida (1-1, 0-1 SEC) and have taken three of the last five against a program that had once boasted an absurd 31-game win streak over the Cats.

The memorable win also marked the 61st in Mark Stoops' career as UK head coach, surpassing Hall of Famer Paul "Bear" Bryant as the school's all-time leader.

"That's a special one, to be able to do it here, and with with everybody doubting us," Stoops said. "But that's the way we like it. That's who we are -- a tough, grind-it-out, find-a-way-to-win football team. I just absolutely love and appreciate our coaches and players."

Kentucky delivered the milestone win by answering the call against a Florida offensive unit that looked outstanding last week in a 29-26 win over No. 7 Utah. The Cats intercepted highly touted quarterback Anthony Richardson twice, including a 65-yard pick-6 by senior cornerback Keidron Smith that gave UK a 23-16 lead late in the third quarter.

Smith, who transfered from Ole Miss to UK prior to this season, said he knew what play was coming from film study during the week and being told exactly what the Gators would run out of that formation.

"When you actually know what they're doing, it allows you to play so much faster. You don't have to guess," he said.

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Kentucky, which allowed three sacks in the first quarter, struggled to establish the run in the first half, and had three special teams mistakes that led to a missed field goal, a failed point-after conversion, and a safety on a punt.

But the Cats got important plays at the right time from quarterback Will Levis, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to freshman wideout Dane Key. They also finished with a combined 107 yards rushing from Kavosiey Smoke and La'Vell Wright in the absence of suspended star running back Chris Rodriguez.

Levis outdueled Richardson on the night, completing 13 of 24 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a score.

"Everybody played well tonight," Smith said. "It was just amazing to see both sides of the ball come together and make plays."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK victory...

KEY MOMENT:

With the Cats trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter, Kentucky senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright came up with a huge defensive play that may have completely changed the direction of the game. Rolling out to shadow Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, he picked off the pass attempt with his left hand and gave UK possession at the Gators' 6-yard line. Instead of going into the locker room down nine or more, UK converted the turnover into a Will Levis touchdown run to make it a three-point game at the half. It was the start of a 19-0 run by the Cats to close the game.

GAME BALL:

Brad White, Kentucky -- The UK defensive coordinator orchestrated a game plan to slow down an offensive attack that was the talk of the college football world this week after the Gators carved up No. 7 Utah. Florida managed only 279 total yards, most of those coming in the first half, and the mega-hyped Richardson finished with woeful numbers that included 14-of-35 passing for 143 yards, two interceptions, and virtually no production with his dangerous legs. It was a master class in defensive preparation and execution.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Back to back UK wins over Florida since 1976-77 when the Cats won 28-9 in Lexington and 14-7 in Gainesville.

2 - Florida natives intercepted passes for the Cats, linebacker Jordan Wright from Fort Lauderdale and cornerback Keidron Smith from West Palm Beach.

4 - Yards rushing for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who rushed for 106 yards and three scores last week against Utah.

4 for 16 - Third-down conversions by the Gators' offense.

91 - Total yards by the Florida offense in the second half, with 20 of those coming on the final drive as the outcome had been determined.

107 - Second-half rushing yards for UK, which was held to a net of minus-37 in the first half thanks to three sacks and an errant punt snap resulting in a safety.

QUOTABLE:

"Who's soft now?!" - UK head coach Mark Stoops' first words to his team in the locker room broadcast live by WLAP after the Cats were labeled "soft" and predicted to lose in dominant fashion by SEC Network analyst Roman Harper during the week leading up to the game.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns home to face Youngstown State on Saturday in a matchup between the Cats and Mark Stoops' hometown university. The Penguins (2-0) are coming off a 49-16 win over Dayton in which former UK receiver Bryce Oliver caught a pair of touchdown passes. Kickoff is slated for Noon ET on the SEC Network.