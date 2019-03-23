JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In a Round of 32 battle between one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs and a mid-major prospective March Madness Cinderella March 23, No. 2 seed Kentucky defeated No. 7 seed Wofford to advance to the Sweet 16.

“I've got to give Wofford -- they've just played, and they knew they were going to run down that shot clock and they knew we had a bunch of freshmen and one of them would break down, which is what happened at the beginning of the game,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. “Every last five seconds, one guy broke down. Hard for young kids to do that and play this way.

“We got it going at half, and then they never went away. I thought there were chances, we got up eight, we just couldn't get the lead any more. The way they shoot threes, they're just dangerous, and they change how you have to play defensively.”

The Terriers stayed close throughout the game and even led for nearly three minutes more than the Wildcats. But Kentucky did its best job thwarting Wofford leading scorer and college basketball’s all-time leading three-pointer shooter, Fletcher McGee, who shot 0-for-12 from beyond the arc with freshmen guards Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans draped all over him most of the game.

“We knew coming into this game he was a great shooter, so the game plan was just make him make a basketball play, put it on the floor,” Hagans said. “That's what we was trying to do. Tyler did a great job of talking to me when he wanted to switch, but you know, for us to be at our best, we've just got to talk and be for one another.”

Holding McGee to just eight points (4-for-17 from the field) and having a productive inside-out combination from senior big Reid Travis and Hagans, who had stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five rebounds, and four assists, ultimately led the Wildcats to victory and kept their season alive.

Kentucky won in the paint in all facets of the game, beating Wofford in rebounding 36-30 and scoring four more points in the post than the Terriers.

“I thought our bigs did a great job,” Calipari said. “I thought Nick (Richards) was unbelievable in what he did today. And even EJ (Montgomery) did well, where we really helped those guards and played the way we had to.”

The Wildcats’ frontcourt was led by Reid’s team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds, as he continues to step up as an upperclassmen and provide some much-needed support in the post with PJ Washington still out with an foot injury. The Stanford transfer waited his whole college career to taste NCAA Tournament success and his hard work has been repaid with a pair of wins this week and a trip to the Sweet 16.

“[Travis] trained his whole life for this,” Calipari said. “Before the last game, I just told him, you've been waiting for this your whole life, and yesterday he was unbelievable, had eight of nine or whatever he did, 18 points, and today he did well again, and every time we needed a basket to separate, we were throwing it to him. And just once he didn't get something. Every other one was either a basket or a pass-out.

“But let me say this, what a pleasure it's been to coach him. He is truly professional in how he deals with everything, from training to weight training to keeping his body right to being where he's supposed to on time. People that have come in my gym and watched us coach said that kid never takes his eyes off you. He is totally engaged with what you're saying. And I get on him, now. Like I'm on him like I am these young kids. I just don't have to as much because his is never effort. Theirs is always effort. His is never effort. It's like some other things he may do, and basically it's revert back some. But it's been -- I've loved it, and I would say that what's -- he's helped us, but he's helped himself in this. He's really put himself in a great position.”

Kentucky also received a big spark off the bench from freshman guard Jemarl Baker Jr., who netted a season-high eight points two days after setting a personal best of seven against Abilene Christian.

“We coach every kid like they're a starter,” Calipari said. “That's how they're trained, every one of these kids. And I keep saying, we don't know who's going to be a star. What [Baker] did today defensively, he made a basket or two and we needed them. What he did defensively meant he was prepared for this moment.”

Kentucky will face the winner of No. 11 seed Ohio State and No. 3 seed Houston in its Sweet 16 matchup next week.