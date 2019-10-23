News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 13:17:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky DB Stanley Garner to enter transfer portal

Stanley Garner (37) defended wide receiver Isaiah Epps during a practice last season.
Stanley Garner (37) defended wide receiver Isaiah Epps during a practice last season. (Jeff Drummond/Cats Illustrate)
Jeff Drummond • CatsIllustrated
@JDrumUK
Managing Editor
Joined the Cats Illustrated staff in the summer of 2017. Veteran reporter and photographer who has covered UK sports dating back to 1987.

Kentucky defensive back Stanley Garner is looking for a new college home.

The redshirt freshman corner announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he intends to enter the transfer portal.

Garner, a former four-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard High School, redshirted last season. He had played sparingly through Kentucky's first seven games of the season, recording one tackle.

He was one of the nation's top cornerback prospects coming out of the high school ranks, choosing UK over a long list of Power 5 programs that included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, and Louisville.

