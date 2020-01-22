Kentucky received some big news for its 2020 squad on Wednesday.

According to the Twitter account of senior defensive lineman Phil Hoskins, the NCAA has granted his appeal for a sixth year of eligibility due to the injury issues he has faced. A UK official also confirmed the report.

"I can't wait to get back on the field with my brothers," Hoskins said in his tweet.

Hoskins, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound defensive tackle, was expected to be a big part of the UK defense in 2019 but suffered a knee injury in pregame warmups prior to the Wildcats' matchup with Florida at Kroger Field and did not return to action.

His return could be a big boost to the Cats' defensive front next season. UK will lose productive defensive tackles in Calvin Taylor and T.J. Carter from this year's 8-5 squad.

The Toledo, Ohio, native will likely compete with Marquan McCall for a starting job alongside Quinton Bohanna on the interior D-Line. The Cats also have Kordell Looney, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Jerquavion Mahone, Davoan Hawkins, Isaiah Gibson, Cavon Butler, and five-star signee Justin Rogers on the 2020 roster.

Hoskins appeared in every game as a sophomore, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for UK's 10-3 Citrus Bowl champions.