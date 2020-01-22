Kentucky D-Lineman says NCAA has granted appeal for 6th year
Kentucky received some big news for its 2020 squad on Wednesday.
According to the Twitter account of senior defensive lineman Phil Hoskins, the NCAA has granted his appeal for a sixth year of eligibility due to the injury issues he has faced. A UK official also confirmed the report.
"I can't wait to get back on the field with my brothers," Hoskins said in his tweet.
Hoskins, a 6-foot-5, 306-pound defensive tackle, was expected to be a big part of the UK defense in 2019 but suffered a knee injury in pregame warmups prior to the Wildcats' matchup with Florida at Kroger Field and did not return to action.
His return could be a big boost to the Cats' defensive front next season. UK will lose productive defensive tackles in Calvin Taylor and T.J. Carter from this year's 8-5 squad.
The Toledo, Ohio, native will likely compete with Marquan McCall for a starting job alongside Quinton Bohanna on the interior D-Line. The Cats also have Kordell Looney, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, Jerquavion Mahone, Davoan Hawkins, Isaiah Gibson, Cavon Butler, and five-star signee Justin Rogers on the 2020 roster.
Hoskins appeared in every game as a sophomore, recording 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks for UK's 10-3 Citrus Bowl champions.
