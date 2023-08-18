It might be tough to believe but football is finally here.

Not college football. We all have to wait a little longer for that. But NFL preseason football, college camp, and even high school games are starting up.

High school action kicks off tonight and Cats Illustrated is previewing what you should know about future Kentucky football players in action.

Marion, S.C., and Kentucky defensive back commitment Quaysheed Scott have already had a game. They defeated Lake View 28-18 in their season opener last night. Fellow Kentucky defensive back commitment Terhyon Nichols also helped his squad to a win in the opener last night with Cincinnati (Ohio) Withrow taking down Walnut Hills easily 42-0.

Four-star Rivals100 Kentucky quarterback commitment Cutter Boley leads Lexington Christian Academy in its season opener against Bowling Green. It's a neutral site game that is being played at WKU.

Hopes are high that Boley could be working behind a much better offensive line this season and everyone will be interested in his progress as a passer with enrollment at Kentucky just a few short months away.

EDGE defender and sack specialist Steven Soles brought the quarterback down 17 times last year and he's shooting for 20 sacks this season. That quest kicks off tonight in a home non-district game against Anderson County.

Cross Plains (Tenn.) East Robertson and Kentucky defensive athlete commit Elijah Groves kicks off their season tonight on the road in a non-district game against Liberty Creek. Kentucky has also offered two of Groves' younger brothers on the team so there will be a lot of interest and communication between the UK staff and the Groves family this week and in the years ahead.

Fellow in-state commitment and possible future Boley roommate Willie Rodriguez takes the field in Covington Catholic's first 2023 game tonight at home against Ryle.

Another in-state UK commit gets underway tonight when Simon Kenton and offensive lineman Aba Selm play host to Dixie Heights in the season opener for both teams.

Hayes Johnson at Taylor County is the last in-state BBN commit to get underway and that's tomorrow night when they take on Mercer County at 7:45 p.m. on the road.

Kentucky defensive athlete Jiquavious Marshall hails from Macon (Ga.) Westside and they kick their season off tonight at 7:30 in a home non-region game against Central, also from Macon.

UK linebacker commitment Antwan Smith leads Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake onto the field tonight against North Cobb in an away game at 7:30 p.m. He'll be trying to tackle 4-star Clemson running back commitment David Eziomume.

St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet EDGE defender Caleb Redd has to wait a week for his own season opener. DeSmet travels to St. Louis (Mo.) Kirkwood for an away game next Friday.

Kicker Jacob Kauwe is and will assuredly remain Kentucky's lone commitment from Montana. Out at Billings West the season gets underway next Friday in a home game against Butte.

Tovani Mizell is at Davie (Fla.) Western where he will have to wait until next week to get underway. Western plays host to Milton in a home game scheduled for next Thursday.

Four-star Kentucky wide receiver commitment David Washington Jr. isn't in action until next week. But his Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's squad has a huge marquee matchup next Friday to look forward to. They take on the always talented IMG Academy from Florida, so we'll see how Washington fares against some elite skill position talent working against him.

Washington will be facing an IMG secondary which includes 5-star UGA commit Ellis Robinson, 4-star Texas commit Jordan Johnson-Rubell, and 3-star senior Eric Lee.

New England high school football gets underway later than does the sport in most other parts of the country so we'll be waiting until Sept. 9 for Stratford (Conn.) Brunswick Academy and UK offensive line commitment Jadon Lafontant to get their season underway. They take on Loomis Chaffee that second Saturday in September at 2:00 p.m.