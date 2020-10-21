CatsIllustrated - Kentucky commit Nolan Hickman recruiting other top players to join him

Four-star point guard Nolan Hickman committed to Kentucky late August and named a few players he's trying to get to join him in Lexington. "I'm with BBN so I'm helping out with whoever. Skyy Clark, you know with him being younger, I'm still recruiting him and telling him to come along," Hickman said. "Patrick Baldwin. I've hit him up multiple times and Moussa Diabate, I've actually connected with him so I've been trying to do my job. I know as a point guard, you got to."

Hickman sat down with Rivals.com and discussed why he committed to Kentucky, the first time coach Calipari saw him play, his virtual campus tour and expectations for when puts on a blue and white uniform next season.