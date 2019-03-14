No. 12/15 Kentucky continued to pound the ball in a 13-0 matinee mercy-ruled victory over the Syracuse Orange at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats (17-7) tallied 12 hits as a team and recorded a collective five doubles.

Senior infielders Abbey Cheek and Katie Reed stared in the batter's box. Cheek was a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBI. Reed went 2-of-3 with a trilogy of RBIs to her name.

The pair credited the Cats' hot hitting to pregame planning.

"The coaches have us a game plan, and we buy into it," Cheek said after the game.

Reed went into more detail.

"We focus a lot on the setup of our swing," she told Cats Illustrated. "Everything that is happening before we actually swing, which has made a huge difference in our approach; hunting the pitches that we want and being on time."

The Cats patient approach showed up in the stat sheet. They drew four walks and struck out once.

The drubbing of the Orange is the eight time this season that Coach Rachel Lawson's team has scored 10 or more runs this season and their eight run-ruled triumph to boot.

The Cats first inning scoring spree opened with an RBI single by Cheek. Reed's one-out double to deep left field scored two more runners and kept the squeeze on the Orange. Back-to-back RBI walks by Bailey Vick and Lauren Johnson caped the rally.

Mallory Peyton accounted for the Cats two runs in the bottom of the 2nd. She drove in one with an RBI double and scored herself on a throwing error by Syracuse pitcher Sophie Dandola.

Kentucky went on another five-run rally in the bottom of the 3rd. The Cats opened the inning with a trio of doubles. Jenny Schaper's hung the first run on the board.

Cheek kept things moving when singled in two more runs followed by a SAC fly by Peyton. Katie Reed added an exclamation point with her third home run of the season.

Kayla Kowalik snagged an RBI with a SAC grounder in the bottom of the 4th.

Larissa Spellman moved to 2-0 on the season with three shutout innings in relief of Grace Baalman. Combined they struck out five batters and gave up five hits.

The Wildcats end their five-game homestand with a weekend series against SEC foe Mississippi State.