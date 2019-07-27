A five-star guard that is one of the more gifted scorers in high school basketball, Boston chose the Wildcats over Auburn , Duke , Florida and Oregon . What he will bring to Lexington is a giant guard that can arguably play all three spots on the perimeter thanks to his advanced skillset and shotmaking prowess.

Kentucky left its first mark in the 2020 class thanks to the commitment of BJ Boston. A five-star wing from the state of Georgia, Boston gave his verbal commitment during his official visit to Lexington on Saturday.

A 6-foot-7 prospect that wields an accurate jumper to 22-feet, Boston is another tremendous win for the Wildcats on the recruiting trail. Primarily valued for his scoring abilities, he is also a more than serviceable playmaker that has no issues creating for himself and others.

This summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 22.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He also chipped in with nearly two steals per contest, making up to be a quality two-way threat that should work well within the confines of John Calipari’s system.

Boston becomes the second top-10 prospect to come off of the board and the first to give their commitment to Kentucky. The Wildcats will have to replenish much of its backcourt talent next year with the likely departures of Tyrese Maxey, Johnny Juzang and Ashton Hagans. They remain heavily invested within the recruitments of Josh Christopher and Jalen Green this summer.