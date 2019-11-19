Kentucky Basketball: What the numbers say about UK's offense so far
Kentucky has been anything but dull through four games of the 2019-20 regular season.The Wildcats have knocked off No. 1 Michigan State, ascended to that No. 1 spot themselves, became the first No....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news