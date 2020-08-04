CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Basketball: The 'Cats and the early 2020-21 preseason rankings

With the NBA Draft deadline passing and as we learn more about what the lay of the college basketball landscape will look like this coming season pundits are releasing or updating their early preseason rankings.

Because of the ongoing uncertainty regarding the waiver request for Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr's immediate eligibility Kentucky might be tougher to pin down than some other teams.

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports ranks Kentucky No. 15 nationally, which would be good for second in the SEC. He has Tennessee ranked No. 12, three spots above the 'Cats.

Parrish notes the scale of the Wildcats roster turnover before writing, "But if any program is built to overcome these departures, it's the one set to enroll the nation's top-ranked recruiting class featuring 5-star guards Terrence Clarke, BJ Boston and Devin Askew. Exactly what John Calipari will do to further enhance his roster remains unclear. But it's possible the Wildcats could creep back into the top 10 of the Top 25 And 1 before the season begins if the UK staff secures some solid reinforcements."

That seems to be an acknowledgement that Sarr's uncertainty is baked heavily into the Cats' present ranking.

Parrish has Gonzaga at No. 1 in the poll.

Rob Dauster posted his preseason take on NBC Sports and he has the Wildcats in roughly the same range as Parrish. UK is No. 16 in that poll with Sarr in the "wait and see" category.

"This will be another season for the Wildcats where they have talent but not necessarily a great fit on their roster. The key to their season is going to be whether or not they can get Olivier Sarr a waiver to be eligible immediately," Dauster wrote.

Fox Sports Radio host and college sports writer Aaron Torres placed Kentucky at No. 9 in his early poll. He has Villanova in the top spot and four SEC programs in the top-25.