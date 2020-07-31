CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Basketball: Should fans worry over the lack of '21 commitments?

Jeff Drummond: I wouldn't lose too much sleep over the Cats failing to land a 2021 commitment thus far. Calipari has typically been methodical in recruiting, and the unusual circumstances of the COVD-19 pandemic may be contributing to him taking some extra time with this class. He hasn't exactly offered a ton of guys yet, and there's been only one Top 10 prospect make a decision with just five in the Top 20 choosing a school. BBN is always going to fret about the early stages of the recruiting process, but when the dust settles on that '21 class, I'd be willing to bet that UK is somewhere around 1 or 2 once again.

Travis Graf: As of today, I wouldn’t get too upset about Kentucky’s lack of a recruiting class for 2021. Kentucky’s in fantastic shape with a lot of top kids, and I have a very good feeling that they have at least one locked up already. If the ‘Cats don’t offer many kids without seeing them in person — an understandable tactic, but one that could bite them in these unprecedented recruiting times — then Kentucky will pursue the transfer market heavy after next season. It’s hard to project at Kentucky, but on paper, the ‘Cats should have more retuning pieces for 2021-2022 than they due most years. Kentucky can be patient, but not too patient in this situation.

David Sisk: Even though we are seeing a rash of Top 150 commitments, that has not been the case among the nation's best. There has been one commitment in the top ten, and only two in the first fifteen. Most players are scared that with all of the uncertainty programs won't have space for them. They have to move while the iron is hot. The elite don't have those concerns. They can wait to see if they can take official visits or what the rosters look like. It makes no sense for a five-star to commit now unless they already know.

In the Class of 2022 there have only been four commitments in the Top 150. I fully expect for Kentucky to have at least one reclass out of this group and probably more. So there are no concerns. I would expect the blue bloods to close late because the top players may be the last ones off the board. That is not to say Kentucky couldn't get a commitment soon, but patience will be a virtue this time around.