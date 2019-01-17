Kentucky basketball's national statistical rankings through 16 games
There are no small sample sizes anymore. Kentucky is 16 games into its regular season, or more than halfway to the SEC Tournament.Take a look at how the Wildcats rank in a number of statistical cat...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news