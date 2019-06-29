Kentucky Basketball Roundtable: Should the UK-IU series resume?
With John Calipari's recent comments about the Kentucky-Indiana basketball series it seems the programs and people associated with them are at an impasse that doesn't seem like it will end any time...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news