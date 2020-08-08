CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Huntley-Hatfield makes first cut to list

Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Huntley-Hatfield makes first cut to list
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has been a player Cats Illustrated has been tracking for many months and he's only a Class of 2022 prospect.
Ranked the No. 5 player and a five-star prospect in that class, Huntley-Hatfield made the first big recruiting headline of his time as a prospect this week when he unveiled his first list.
It's not a huge cut, with 11 schools still standing, and Kentucky is in the thick of things as one would have expected.
2022 five-star Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is down to eleven schools. @gupavelli pic.twitter.com/o5y4V2dYwz— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) August 7, 2020
In no particular order according to an edit from the @TiptonEdits account on Twitter, Huntley-Hatfield's favorites are Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Howard, Baylor, Wake Forest, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.
The 6'9, 220-pound power forward from Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania has offers from all of those schools and others.
His Rivals FutureCast reads 100-percent in favor of Kentucky and those four predictions range from February to July, so there's a consensus that the Wildcats have the upper hand among those on the recruiting scene with strong opinions.
Three weeks ago Cats Illustrated's basketball recruiting writers took a stab at projecting where Kentucky's top targets would end up by measuring confidence through percentages. David Sisk put his confidence at Huntley-Hatfield picking Kentucky at 60-percent while Travis Graf was at 80-percent confidence.