CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Huntley-Hatfield makes first cut to list

Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Huntley-Hatfield makes first cut to list

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has been a player Cats Illustrated has been tracking for many months and he's only a Class of 2022 prospect.

Ranked the No. 5 player and a five-star prospect in that class, Huntley-Hatfield made the first big recruiting headline of his time as a prospect this week when he unveiled his first list.

It's not a huge cut, with 11 schools still standing, and Kentucky is in the thick of things as one would have expected.

In no particular order according to an edit from the @TiptonEdits account on Twitter, Huntley-Hatfield's favorites are Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Kansas, Ole Miss, Georgetown, Howard, Baylor, Wake Forest, Georgia, and Virginia Tech.

The 6'9, 220-pound power forward from Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania has offers from all of those schools and others.

His Rivals FutureCast reads 100-percent in favor of Kentucky and those four predictions range from February to July, so there's a consensus that the Wildcats have the upper hand among those on the recruiting scene with strong opinions.

Three weeks ago Cats Illustrated's basketball recruiting writers took a stab at projecting where Kentucky's top targets would end up by measuring confidence through percentages. David Sisk put his confidence at Huntley-Hatfield picking Kentucky at 60-percent while Travis Graf was at 80-percent confidence.

