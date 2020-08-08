CatsIllustrated - Kentucky Basketball Recruiting: Huntley-Hatfield makes first cut to list

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has been a player Cats Illustrated has been tracking for many months and he's only a Class of 2022 prospect.

Ranked the No. 5 player and a five-star prospect in that class, Huntley-Hatfield made the first big recruiting headline of his time as a prospect this week when he unveiled his first list.

It's not a huge cut, with 11 schools still standing, and Kentucky is in the thick of things as one would have expected.