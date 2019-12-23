John Calipari has hoarded tons of talent during his decade-plus in Lexington so far.

But what were his best classes?

That's what the CI staff tackles today as we continue looking back on the 2010's.

The only classes that count: 2010 through 2019.

Justin Rowland

1. 2011

2. 2013

3. 2014

Jeff Drummond

1. 2011

2. 2013

3. 2014

Travis Graf

1. 2013

2. 2011

3. 2014

There's a lot of agreement reflected in the above lists.

The Class of 2011 consisted of Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Marquis Teague, and Kyle Wiltjer. They won a national championship in the 2011-12 season, with Davis going No. 1 in the NBA Draft.

The 2013 class included five-star prospects Julius Randle, Dakari Johnson, Marcus Lee, James Young, Andrew Harrison and Aaron Harrison, plus three-star in-state prospects Derek Willis and Dominique Hawkins. That class made it to the national championship game in its first year and the holdovers in Year 2 reached the Final Four as part of the 38-1 team in 2014-15.

The Class of 2014 was made up of five-star prospects Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Ulis, and Trey Lyles, plus four-star prospect Devin Booker. Three of those players were one-and-dones on the 38-1 team and Tyler Ulis was a first team All-American and SEC Player of the Year in his second season at UK.