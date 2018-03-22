ATLANTA -- Borrowing from one of the other top names in the coaching profession, Kentucky's John Calipari says the biggest threat to his Wildcats when they face Kansas State on Thursday night in the Sweet 16 is overconfidence.

"My challenge is making sure these kids don't drink that poison," Calipari said Wednesday, taking a page out of Alabama football head coach Nick Saban's psychological playbook.

"That poison being we have an 'easy' road. There are no easy roads in this tournament. If they drink that poison, we'll be done Thursday. If they don't drink the poison, it'll be a dogfight on Thursday, and let's see what happens."

Fifth-seeded Kentucky (26-10) will face No. 9 seed Kansas State (24-11) in the second game of the Sweet 16 at Philips Arena in Atlanta. The two Wildcats are joined by seventh-seeded Nevada and No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago in a South Region that saw its top four seeds knocked out on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament. It marked the first time in the history of the tourney that had occurred.

Many in Big Blue Nation are already penciling the Cats into the Final Four. National media have suggested failing to do so would be worse than the upsets that besieged the top four seeds.

UK is not having it.

"Sometimes you wonder why they're trying to paint that picture with my team," said Calipari, ever on the lookout for a potential boogeyman.

"If you think, oh, they've got this, this is going to be easy, you will lose in this tournament," he continued. "And again, I've done this 20-some years, and even more than that probably, I don't know. But this thing is unpredictable. Who is playing well at the time? It's not -- like seed, who cares about seed now? Seeds don't matter. It's who's playing well. If you're playing well, you advance. If you're not playing well, guess what; you don't advance.

"So I'm just trying to teach these guys because they've never been through this. They may be reading this stuff, and oh my gosh. No, don't read it, don't watch it. Just focus on the next game we have, which is a tough one."

Kentucky freshman forward Kevin Knox was also asked about the "easy path" the Cats have taken.

"I don't think we've had an easy path," he said. "I mean, every game you've got to be able to come out and fight. You see a lot of upsets, so there's a lot of teams coming out and trying to knock you off. I think every game we've got to come out and fight for 40 minutes."

Redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo suggested the adversity that he and his teammates have overcome this season, including a four-game losing streak late in the regular season that pushed Big Blue Nation to the brink of panic, will be instrumental in keeping UK humble and focused.

"We've all been through adversity this season, and we all know what it feels like," he said. "When we lost four in a row, we know many people had turned us against and people had counted us out, so it was a little bit of fuel and a little bit of motivation. And we just ran with it, and we just tried to keep listening to coaches and keep trying to do what we've got to do on the court."

Added freshman point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: "Going through adversity teaches you a lot, and we learned from it. We learned from it across the board, all 12 of us, and yeah, we all got better."



