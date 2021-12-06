Kentucky assistants check out a pair of highly ranked 2024 prospects
Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were in the New York City area last Wednesday to pay a visit to a pair of prospects who are ranked among the top dozen prospects in the country. Elliot Cadeau and I...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news