CatsIllustrated - Kentucky assistant football coach arrested

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-08 11:09:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Kentucky assistant football coach arrested

Kentucky's football program has had plenty of good news recently, but not all of it has been good.

According to the Kenton County, KY public database wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was arrested early Saturday morning after being stopped for driving 26 miles per hour or more above the speed limit.

He was also charged with possession of an open alcoholic beverage in his vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to his charge it was a first offense.

He was arrested by the Erlanger Police Department.

Bouknight is going into his second season as Kentucky's wide receivers coach after arriving in Lexington from Oregon where he had the same title.

His unit stands to improve significantly this year with the addition of Wan'Dale Robinson and the return of Josh Ali.

