Kentucky has an opportunity to notch its second Quadrant 1 win of the season when Arkansas hits the Rupp Arena court against the Cats tonight at 9 p.m.

Here are takes on the game from Cats Illustrated writers along with a prediction.

Jeff Drummond: It’s a different Arkansas team than we anticipated seeing going into the season. They don’t have Nick Smith and they don’t shoot 3-pointer like we have come to expect from the Razorbacks under Musselman, but it’s still a challenging game for the Cats. Kentucky will have to do a much better job of defending guys off the bounce than it has at times this season. It also needs to be a bounce-back game for UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe and Antonio Reeves, who really struggled in the win over Florida. This is a better matchup for Oscar than the Gators’ Colin Castleton posed, so that’s a plus for the Cats. So is playing at home, which could make the difference in this one. Give me Kentucky 77, Arkansas 71

Travis Graf: Arkansas has suffered very unfortunate injuries to Nick Smith and Trevin Brazile, and their season would be looking much different if those two were available. As it stands today, their rotational players have some of the best length across the board of any team in the country and are averaging over 5 blocks per contest. It’s a game where I feel like Oscar Tshiebwe will struggle at times, but the guards will have solid performances for the Cats. There’s nobody on the Arkansas roster that’s a knockdown shooter that any of the guards will have to chase around the court all game. The Razorbacks have struggled away from home, and I think that continues today. Kentucky 69, Arkansas 61.

David Sisk: Arkansas kind of fits the bill of several of the SEC teams we figure to be in the top tier of league play: athletic, physical, they defend but can’t shoot. The loss of Nick Smith was a severe hit for the Hawgs. He was their most talented and skilled player. They are 323rd in three-point shooting, but they are 41st inside the arc, and Kentucky has had trouble defending that part of the floor because of lack of rim protection. Arkansas will defend, and just like against Florida they need to get buckets in transition and steal some offensive put backs off the boards. This will be the first of two meetings. I think the home team will have advantage both times, and there will be a split. It’s another rock fight, but the Cats will make just enough plays and Arkansas will miss just enough outside shots for a Big Blue win. Kentucky 68 Arkansas 63

Justin Rowland: I have to admit to being surprised at the 5.5-point line in Kentucky's favor. Then again, Kentucky is 12-2 at home and the Hogs are 1-5 on the road. The way Arkansas has played lately, though, I have to believe there will be some moments when they control the action or at least keep it interesting right up until the end. This one will come down to how hard and how well Kentucky defends inside the arc, in my view, as well as the kind of point guard play Kentucky gets from either Wallace or Wheeler. Kentucky 72, Arkansas 70.