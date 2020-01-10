Mark Stoops knows what he's getting in his new defensive line coach.

Anwar Stewart is returning from Boone, N.C., to Lexington, leaving the Appalachian State coaching staff to join Kentucky's in a more prominent role than ever before.

UK made the announcement of Stewart's hiring on Friday morning.

Stewart is an alum of the University of Kentucky, having played for the Wildcats before a career in the Canadian Football League, and he has also served as an assistant defensive line coach for UK in the past.

Derrick LeBlanc's recent departure for Arkansas created an opening and Stewart was an obvious candidate to fill the void.

"It's great when we can bring back former players and I'm excited to have Anwar rejoin our staff," UK head coach Mark Stoops said. "I loved the energy and juice Anwar brought to the team during his previous time here. He has been a player and coach on both the pro and college levels, so our players will benefit from his wide range of experience."

This is a major career move for Stewart, who only became an on-field assistant this past season when he was hired by Eliah Drinkwitz, now Missouri's head coach, at Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers finished the season 13-1 in Stewart's only season there.

"I'm very excited to return to where it all started for me," Stewart said. "Coach Stoops is doing it better than it's ever been done before at UK. I know his vision and I know what it takes to coach under him. I'm excited to learn from Coach Stoops, Coach (Brad) White and the other coaches on the staff. I know I will grow as a man and as a father as well."