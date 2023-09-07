The University of Kentucky's men's basketball program announced its finalized 2023-24 SEC basketball schedule on Thursday.

Florida, Tennessee, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, and Mississippi State are the five teams in the league Kentucky has two games against, while the Wildcats will face every other team in the league once.

Here's everything we know about Kentucky's upcoming season schedule, both non-conference and conference games.

11/6 - New Mexico State at Kentucky

11/10 - Texas A&M-Commerce at Kentucky

11/14 - Kentucky vs Kansas (United Center, Chicago)

11/17 - Stonehill at Kentucky (Wildcat Challenge)

11/20 - Saint Joseph's at Kentucky (Wildcat Challenge)

11/24 - Marshall at Kentucky

11/28 - Miami at Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. (ACC/SEC Challenge)

12/2 - UNC Wilmington at Kentucky

12/9 - Kentucky vs Penn (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia)

12/16 - Kentucky vs North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta)

12/21 - Kentucky at Louisville

12/29 - Illinois State at Kentucky

1/6 - Kentucky at Florida

1/9 - Missouri at Kentucky

1/13 - Kentucky at Texas A&M

1/17 - Mississippi State at Kentucky

1/20 - Georgia at Kentucky

1/23 - Kentucky at South Carolina

1/27 - Kentucky at Arkansas

1/31 - Florida at Kentucky

2/3 - Tennessee at Kentucky

2/6 - Kentucky at Vanderbilt

2/10 - Gonzaga at Kentucky

2/13 - Ole Miss at Kentucky

2/17 - Kentucky at Auburn

2/21 - Kentucky at LSU

2/24 - Alabama at Kentucky

2/27 - Kentucky at Mississippi State

3/2 - Arkansas at Kentucky

3/6 - Vanderbilt at Kentucky

3/9 - Kentucky at Tennessee