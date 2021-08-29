Kentucky and the new 2023 rankings
John Calipari is currently involved headlong with the 2022 class as recruits trim lists, take visits, and make commitments. That hasn't stopped the Wildcats from getting involved with the top junio...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news