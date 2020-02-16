Kentucky and the Jordan Brand Classic
No individual in the history of sports has a bigger name than Michael Jordan. The same can be said about the University of Kentucky as a program brand in the college basketball world. So it's fitti...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news