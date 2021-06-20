Kentucky and the first 25 in the new 2023 rankings
June 15 was a date that those who follow basketball recruiting had circled on their calendars.It was the first day that college coaching staffs could directly contact rising juniors in the Class of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news