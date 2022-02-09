Kentucky and the 2022 Top 150
The recruiting rankings look a little different than they did back in the fall. For starters, with Shaedon Sharpe enrolling early we're only looking at three players still in the prep rankings.In t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news