Kentucky and the 2020 Rivals.com football recruit rankings
Kentucky is on track for a busy summer with commitments from 2019 prospects, but Rivals.com is already looking ahead to the 2020 class.
Here's what you need to know about the recent player ranking releases as they relate to the Wildcats.
Two in-state players crack the Rivals250
While there are four Kentuckians currently in the Rivals250 for the 2019 class, there are three from the 2020 class, at least initially.
Bowling Green athlete DeVito Tisdale ranks as the state's top prospect, checking in at No. 127 in the national rankings, while John Young of Christian Academy in Louisville is a strong No. 2 at No. 174.
Tight end Michael Mayer of Covington Catholic is someone Kentucky's staff has long been enamored with, and he's the No. 203 player in the 2020 class.
RELATED: Dave Lackford interviews DeVito Tisdale at the Rivals Camp Series
RELATED: Will John Young become part of UK's in-state lineman tradition?
Other players who have been linked to Kentucky
Does Kentucky really have a chance, in the long run, with four-star Michigan lineman Justin Rogers? That much remains to be seen. There's no question UK has done a good job of building an early relationship with him. He's friends with freshman lineman Marquan McCall and has visited UK multiple times.
Rogers, ranked No. 16 in the national rankings, is a five-star candidate and will just about have his choice of college.
Enzo Jennings, Rogers' teammate at Oak Park, Mich., is a 6-foot-2, 178-pound cornerback and the No. 50 player in the class. He's been to Kentucky before as well.
Kentucky was the first school to offer Michael Drennon II a couple of years ago following a camp in Lexington, and his recruiting profile has grown significantly since then, as expected. He checks in at No. 144.
Dual-threat quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw, No. 205 in the rankings, hails from Pickerington Central and has a Kentucky offer. The Wildcats have been accustomed to recruiting the school with Vince Marrow in Ohio.
