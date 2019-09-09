Kentucky and Rivals new 2021 rankings
Rivals newest Class of 2021 rankings were introduced on Friday. The new list offers a series of options for Kentucky fans. There are currently five players who have been offered by the Cats and the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news