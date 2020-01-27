Kentucky and Rivals new 2020 rankings
Rivals.com's 2020 basketball recruit rankings were updated on Monday morning and since then the Bluegrass has been abuzz with the positive movement for its signees. A frequently asked question over...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news