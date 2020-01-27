News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 21:12:46 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kentucky and Rivals new 2020 rankings

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Rivals.com's 2020 basketball recruit rankings were updated on Monday morning and since then the Bluegrass has been abuzz with the positive movement for its signees. A frequently asked question over...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}