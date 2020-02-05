Kentucky has been recruiting Dublin (Ohio) Coffman prospect Michael Drennen for the last four years, ever since he was a freshman in high school.

Their efforts, led by Vince Marrow, paid off today.

It took a while, with Drennen opting not to sign anywhere during the early signing period.

But in the end, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound all-purpose back, athlete, wide receiver, and do-it-all skill player went with the school that has been on him the longest.

Drennen announced his decision at a Wednesday evening signing ceremony, so it's not only a verbal commitment but a signing, making his choice official.

Ranked the No. 210 player in the 2020 class, the No. 4 player in Ohio, and the No. 10 all-purpose back in the nation, Drennen has been recruited by Kentucky as a "Lynn Bowden-type player" who will be called upon to line up at different spots on the field and provide a big play threat.

Drennen amassed more than 40 offers, either verbal or written, over the course of his recruitment. He has been one of the most recognizable prospects in the state of Ohio for a couple of years now because of his early rise on the recruiting scene.