Kentucky's Zack Thompson is ready to pursue his Major League Baseball dream.

The Wildcats' junior left-hander was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals with the 19th overall pick in the first round of Monday's MLB Draft.

He is the sixth first-round pick in UK baseball history, joining Evan White (2017), Alex Meyer (2011), James Paxton (2009), Joe Blanton (2002) and Chad Green (1996). Everett Murray was also taken in the supplemental round of 1975 between the first and second rounds.

Thompson (6-foot-3, 225) was a second-team All-SEC selection and a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award this season after posting a 6-1 record and a 2.40 ERA for the Cats. In 14 starts and 90 innings on the mound, he allowed only 59 hits and 34 walks while striking out 130 batters. Opponents managed to bat only 1.84 against him in 2019.

The Selma, Ind., native highlighted his junior season with a complete game shutout of No. 4 Georgia, allowing only two infield hits and striking out 13.

A preseason All-American, Thompson became the 14th player in school history to reach 200 career strikeouts. He finished third on UK's career list at 268.

Before enrolling at UK, Thompson was an 11th-round pick of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2016.



