CatsIllustrated - Kentucky absent from preseason Coaches Poll

Kentucky absent from preseason Coaches Poll
There's a lot of optimism regarding Kentucky's football team going into the 2020 season.
The Wildcats should face a challenging schedule but with the return of Terry Wilson and Davonte Robinson, important transfers complementing the roster, and most starters returning on both sides of the ball many believe the 'Cats can have one of the programs best seasons in a long time.
But UK was noticeably absent from the Amway Coaches Poll released on Thursday.
Amway Coaches Poll (first place votes)
1, Clemson (38)
2. Ohio State (17)
3. Alabama (4)
4. Georgia
5. LSU (6)
6. Oklahoma
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Michigan
16. Oklahoma State
17. USC
18. Minnesota
19. North Carolina
20. Utah
21. UCF
22. Cincinnati
23. Iowa
24. Virginia Tech
25. Iowa State
Kentucky has not been a preseason top-25 choice since 1978 when the previous year's team finished 10-1 and No. 6 in the nation.
The SEC's schedule has not been released but based on the eight conference games that are set Kentucky will face three of the top 11 teams in the poll.
The Wildcats are No. 29 in the poll, falling behind Tennessee, Boise State, and Arizona State in the "others receiving votes" category.