Kentucky a top, early contender for state’s top-ranked 2022
The first Rivals250 for the 2022 class was released on Tuesday, and checking in at No. 50 on that ranking was Owensboro, Ky., quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The highest-ranked prospect from Kentucky ha...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news