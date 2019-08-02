The general consensus across the SEC appears to hold that Kentucky will take a step back offensively this season following the departure of record-setting running back Benny Snell Jr.

On the surface, the logic is sound. Snell put the unit on his back in 2018 and helped lead the Wildcats to their first 10-win season since 1977 by rushing for 1,449 yards and 16 touchdowns.

To automatically assume a drop-off, however, is to operate with incomplete information. So said many of the Wildcats on Friday during UK's annual "Media Day" festivities.

"People from the outside just look and see Benny is gone think 'Well, that's it for Kentucky,'" said junior wide receiver Lynn Bowden, one of several returning starters on the offensive side of the ball. "They don't know the kind of talent we have on this team. They haven't seen how hard these guys have been working, how hungry we are."

"It's fine with me if people want to sleep on us," added junior quarterback Terry Wilson. "That will make it even better when we show everybody what we really are."

The Cats' optimism stems from multiple angles.

For starters, they have a quarterback returning in Wilson (1,889 yards, 11 TD, 67% comp) who played well last season in something of a "game manager" role but displayed an expanded skillset during spring practice. Better fundamentals, quicker reads, Stoops noted.

Bowden (67 rec, 745 yards, 5 TD) will certainly be one of his favorite targets and a likely NFL Draft pick next spring. "We have to make sure we find ways to get him the football. He's a difference-maker, changes the digits on the scoreboard," Stoops said.

A.J. Rose (who posted a team-best 6.2 ypc for players with 50-plus carries last season), Kavosiey Smoke, and Chris Rodriguez have the staff convinced that the running back stable will remain strong, and the coaches have raved about the potential at tight end, namely Justin Rigg and Keaton Upshaw, the latter who Stoops described as a "mesmerizing" young talent in a 6-foot-6, 255-pound package.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Eddie Gran noted that the Cats could have more explosive plays from the running back position this year with redshirt freshman Smoke and incoming freshman Travis Tisdale each boasting elite speed. Gran also said expect to see those guys become a bigger part of the passing attack.

But perhaps most importantly, UK returns three starters among seven players who were in the main rotation on the offensive line.

"Without a doubt," Stoops said when asked if that was a primary reason for his confidence entering the 2019 season. "Again, Day 1 press conference (upon being hired by UK), I don't know what I said, but I'm sure it was built around being good at the line of scrimmage. It's a line of scrimmage game."

Added the UK boss: "If you're not physical, you don't have much of a chance."

Note to the league: these Cats have a chance.



