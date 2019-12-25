News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-25 23:08:08 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kennedy Chandler gets a Kentucky offer

Kennedy Chandler picked up a Kentucky offer on Christmas night
Kennedy Chandler picked up a Kentucky offer on Christmas night (https://rivals.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Christmas is the season for giving, and John Calipari was in the holiday spirit Wednesday night when he gave a scholarship offer to Kennedy Chandler. While most of us had settled down from a big d...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}