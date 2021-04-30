 CatsIllustrated - Kelvin Joseph selected by the Cowboys in the second round
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 19:06:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Kelvin Joseph selected by the Cowboys in the second round

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Jamin Davis was the first Kentucky player selected in the 2021 NFL Draft and now Kelvin Joseph has been picked as well.

He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round with the No. 44 pick overall in the draft.

The former Rivals100 recruit who began his collegiate career at LSU before transferring to UK, spending a year sitting out and practicing with the program, saw his stock rise tremendously during the course of the season and after it as scouts, general managers, and other NFL personnel began to dig into the deep.

As a high school prospect from Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville, Joseph was ranked the No. 55 player in the nation regardless of position, the No. 5 safety in his class, and the No. 3 player in Louisiana.

In the Southeastern Conference only Emmanuel Forbes of Mississippi State had more interceptions (5).

Joseph jumped a route and scored a pick six in Kentucky's 34-7 blowout win against Tennessee in Knoxville, ending a nearly four decade losing streak.

In 2018 before transferring to Kentucky he played in 11 games as a true freshman for the Tigers.

Kentucky is beginning to create a pipeline of defensive backs to the NFL with recent players Lonnie Johnson at corner and Mike Edwards at safety having success with their respective franchises.

