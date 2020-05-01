News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 13:37:13 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Kelly Quinlan tells us why there aren't many guys in the market like Sarr

David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

Perhaps the worst kept secret in college basketball is official as of today. Olivier Sarr is in the transfer portal exactly one week after Wake Forest Head Coach, Danny Manning, was fired, and one ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}