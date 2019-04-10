Kentucky freshman Keldon Johnson announced Wednesday that he intends to test the NBA Draft waters.

The 6-foot-7 swingman will submit his name for the draft, but can return to the Wildcats if he does not receive the feedback he wants to hear from NBA scouts.

"I’ve spent a lot of time over the last week thinking about what’s best for me and my future," Johnson said in a statement released by UK. "I’ve sat down with my family and Coach Cal and determined that testing the waters and getting information back from the NBA is the best thing for me at this time.

"My hope is to be a lottery pick. If I am, I plan on pursuing my dreams and staying in the draft, but I want to go through the process first and get the correct information."

The latest ESPN mock draft projects Johnson as the No. 15 pick to the Orlando Magic. Other league outlets suggest he may be slotted later in the first round.

Johnson has until May 29 (10 days after the NBA Draft Combine) to make a final decision regarding his status. The draft is on June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Earlier this week, UK teammate PJ Washington also announced he will enter the draft.

As a freshman, Johnson averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He shot 46.1 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Virginia native was named the SEC coaches' freshman of the year.

“Keldon is a gym rat who has improved in all areas this season,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Keldon has the athleticism, physique and skill set to compete at a high level in that league. His ability to make people around him better and his willingness to share and be a great teammate is what will set him apart when he goes through workouts.

"I fully support his decision to go through this process and get all the information. Whatever he decides, he will have my full support.”