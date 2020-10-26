Kentucky enters the 2020-21 college basketball season with only one player who saw action for the Wildcats last season.

That player, sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr., is currently nursing a leg injury, according to UK head coach John Calipari.

"He's been hurt," Calipari revealed during a Zoom video conference with the media on Monday. "He hurt his leg. I think he's going to be out a couple more weeks, so I'm literally not he court with all-new guys, and every day I see (Keion) I'm like, 'How long?' because we need him back. We need his leadership. We need his basketball sense. We need his knowledge of what these kids are going to face.

"You have Olivier (Sarr) and Davion (Mintz) and Keion would be vets. Everyone else, they think they know, but they don't. So Keion is a big piece of what we do."

The 6-foot-7, 205-pound Brooks averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, playing in 31 games and drawing six starting assignments. He came on strong down the stretch, scoring 10 points in the finale at Florida to help the Cats erase an 18-point deficit in a win over the Gators.

Sarr and Mintz are transfers from Wake Forest and Creighton, respectively. The only other non-freshmen are redshirt freshman Dontaie Allen, who sat out last season while recovering from a serious knee injury, and a third transfer, Jacob Toppin from Rhode Island.

They will blend with Calipari's latest No. 1 recruiting class -- a group that includes three 5-star prospects and three 4-star players -- to form what is expected to be one of the best rosters in the nation.

The college season is tentatively slated to open on Nov. 25. The Cats are expected to unveil their revised schedule soon.