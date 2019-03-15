Kentucky picked up its third five-star of the 2019 recruiting class when Keion Brooks chose the Wildcats during a public ceremony on Friday night.

The Wildcats beat out Indiana, North Carolina, and Michigan State for his services. The native of Fort Wayne appeared to be a lock for his in-state university for much of the recruiting process.

Only recently did Kentucky jump to the forefront, but a heavy push the past couple of weeks apparently put them over the top.

We were told that John Calipari and his staff made a strong impression during an unofficial visit to Lexington back on February 16. Calipari had made the focal point of his sales pitch that he wanted hard nosed players who love the grind and that he believed Brooks was tough enough to play for Kentucky. That message appealed to the family as well from what we were told.