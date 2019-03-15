Keion Brooks chooses Kentucky
Kentucky picked up its third five-star of the 2019 recruiting class when Keion Brooks chose the Wildcats during a public ceremony on Friday night.
The Wildcats beat out Indiana, North Carolina, and Michigan State for his services. The native of Fort Wayne appeared to be a lock for his in-state university for much of the recruiting process.
Only recently did Kentucky jump to the forefront, but a heavy push the past couple of weeks apparently put them over the top.
We were told that John Calipari and his staff made a strong impression during an unofficial visit to Lexington back on February 16. Calipari had made the focal point of his sales pitch that he wanted hard nosed players who love the grind and that he believed Brooks was tough enough to play for Kentucky. That message appealed to the family as well from what we were told.
Brooks is rated as a five-star by Rivals and is ranked No. 27 in the Class of 2019.
Corey Evans last saw Brooks at the Bob Kirk Invitational during the first week of February. He noticed offensive improvements in his game compared to last summer.
"The good sized and skilled 6-foot-7 wing made shots from each level, showcased improved toughness at the basket on the conversion attempt and a nose for the ball on the glass. He has all of the makings of a double-digit scorer in the college game next season."
Brooks joins the number eight and nine players in the 2019 Class, Kahlil Whitney and Tyrese Maxey, along with the home grown talent, Dontaie Allen, the No. 55 player in the country.
This could be an indicator that John Calipari is looking to go with a more perimeter oriented look next season. The addition of Brooks, Whitney, and Allen certainly gives Kentucky a trio of bigger wings while Maxey is rated as the third best guard in the entire class.