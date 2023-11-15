Kentucky's matchup with No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday in the Champions Classic was billed as an uphill climb for the talented but young Wildcats against the Jayhawks' battle-tested, veteran-laden roster.

When it mattered most, the Kansas experience rose to the occasion.

Senior guard Dajuan Harris scored eight straight points to help erase Kentucky's lead with under four minutes to play, and the Jayhawks closed on an 11-1 run to escape the Cats' upset bid in an 89-84 win at the United Center in Chicago.

"The end of the game, missing free throws, missing shots, doing some things to break down a little bit," Kentucky head coach John Calipari said. "We've got to get better finishing, and a young team learns that. But what I was proud of was they fought, and that's a huge (Kansas) team. They had to fight to survive."

Hunter Dickinson, a 7-footer who was in the middle of a recruiting battle between the two programs this spring after announcing he was transferring from Michigan, dominated the paint with a game-high 27 points and 21 rebounds for Kansas (3-0).

Harris gave the Jayhawks some outside scoring punch with 23 points, including a 5-of-6 shooting night from beyond the arc. He scored a total of two points in the first two Kansas games of the season.

As if those two performances were not strong enough for Kansas, Kevin McCullar added a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Still, No. 17 Kentucky (2-1) led by as many as 10 points in the first half and by 14 early in the second half.

The Jayhawks responded with a 21-4 run as the Cats went cold from the field midway through the second half. UK missed nine straight shots at one point in falling behind 65-62 at the 10:53 mark.

But Kentucky roared back with a 16-7 spurt of its own to lead 78-72 with 5:40 remaining and appeared to be regaining control before Harris got on the decisive roll to win the game for Kansas.

The Cats had a chance to tie the game with 5.4 seconds remaining, but Reed Sheppard's challenged 3-point shot from the left wing failed to draw iron. The Jayhawks grabbed the rebound, and Jamari McDowell sank two free throws for his only points of the night to secure the victory.

"I've got work to do to help them finish games," Calipari said.

Kentucky shot just 33% from the field but stayed in the game by knocking down a dozen 3-pointers. Rob Dillingham, Antonio Reeves, and Sheppard combined to hit 10 from long range.

Reeves led the Cats with 24 points, while Dillingham followed with 18. Adou Thiero scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds in a yeoman's effort against the bigger Kansas frontcourt.

UK managed to keep the rebounding column to a 45-42 deficit on the night despite playing without its three 7-footers due to injury and eligibility issues.

"When they get (Aaron) Bradshaw back, or their other guys, other bigs, that’s gonna be a hard team to deal with," Kansas head coach Bill Self said. "Cal’s got a really good bunch."

*****

In this "Rapid Recap" feature, we touch on some quick-hitters from the UK loss...

KEY MOMENT:

Kentucky appeared to have control of the game when it left Kansas guard Dajuan Harris unguarded on back-to-back possessions that resulted in 3-pointers for the Jayhawks. Harris tied the game at 83 with two free throws at the 2:35 mark, and the Cats failed to make another bucket the rest of the way. Kansas closed the game with an 11-1 run.

GAME BALL:

Dajuan Harris, Kansas - Hunter Dickinson had the monster interior game with 27 points and 21 rebounds, but that would have been all for naught without Harris' late heroics. The senior guard added seven assists for good measure.

BY THE NUMBERS:

1st - Kentucky player to ever record at least 16 points and 13 rebounds in a matchup against an AP No. 1 team - Adou Thiero

1-for-18 - Combined shooting night for Kentucky freshmen D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards.

7-18 - Kentucky's record in its last 25 matchups with AP-ranked opponents, including just two wins in the last 10.

8 - Turnovers by UK. The Cats have only 17 turnovers in their first three games combined.

24-12 - Kentucky continues to lead the all-time series with the Jayhawks. The Cats now hold a four-game lead on Kansas in college basketball's all-time wins race.

38 - Three-point attempts by UK were the most by the Cats in a game since the 1994 season.

QUOTABLE:

"They're going to have to grow up fast." - UK head coach John Calipari on freshmen D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards' tough night.

UP NEXT:

Kentucky returns to action on Friday at Rupp Arena against Stonehill. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.