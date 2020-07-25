Kansas City defensive lineman comes into focus
Frank Buffano's work in the state of Missouri continued last Tuesday with another Show Me State offer, this time to Class of 2022 defensive tackle Domonique Orange.The 6'3, 305-pound defensive tack...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news