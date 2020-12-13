Kaiya Sheron reacts to UK's coaching shakeup
Kaiya Sheron is perhaps the one commitment from Kentucky's Class of 2021 who is to be most impacted by the Wildcats' coaching turnover.He's a quarterback, and when the offensive coordinator and qua...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news