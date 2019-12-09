News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 12:08:39 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Kai Sotto taking an unofficial visit

Kai Sotto
Kai Sotto (https://twitter.com)
David Sisk • CatsIllustrated
Staff Writer

If one needs proof that the world of Kentucky basketball recruiting is fluid and ever-changing, that person needs to look no further than what is going on in Lexington today. Kai Sotto is not a nam...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}