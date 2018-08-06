On the heels of his visit to Kentucky, five-star forward Kahlil Whitney has narrowed his list to four schools.

The fast-rising Class of 2019 prospect, who many believe Kentucky could lead for, announced on Twitter that his four finalists are Georgetown, Illinois, Kentucky and Oregon.

In cutting his list to four Whitney eliminated Florida State, Miami, SMU and Louisville, all schools that were on the final eight that he had released last week.

Whitney, a 6'6, 185-pound small forward, is currently ranked the No. 23 prospect in the class according to Rivals.com, but his trajectory in the rankings has been spiking upwards in recent months.

The most recent big recruiting developments for Kentucky's 2019 class were the decommitment of four-star forward D.J. Jeffries and the commitment of in-state prospect Dontaie Allen, who along with Tyrese Maxey now makes up the Cats' current two-person class.

Earlier today Rivals.com's Eric Bossi wrote, "From everything I have heard, the chances of the Illini, Cardinals or anybody else beating out Kentucky are looking pretty slim at the moment. But, there could be some hope since Whitney did make it out of Lexington without offering up a commitment.

"As for what's next, we should know soon enough. Whitney hasn't yet announced plans for any other official visits and unless he starts setting up something soon, the writing looks like it could be on the wall with this one. Should he set additional visits, then things will get very interesting."