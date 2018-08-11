I'm feeling great, " she told Cats Illustrated Friday morning. "He has always wanted to go to Kentucky. It's a dream come true for him."

But there is one individual who is more elated with the turn of events than even Whitney himself. That would be his mother, Chanel Tillmon. After all, she does claim on her Twitter profile to be Kahlil's number one fan.

When Kahlil Whitney announced his commitment to Kentucky earlier in the week, Wildcat fans were estatic. After all, they were gaining the No. 23 ranked player in the country who is trending upward.

Whitney had a plethora of offers from high majors including ones from the likes of Syracuse, Virginia, Oregon, Florida, Louisville, and others, but there was one program particularly that was on his bucket list going into July.

"He was waiting on Coach Cal to offer, and to make the decision whether they wanted Kahlil. When they came to see him play in July he was super nervous but very excited."

A few days followed with the rising senior getting attention from Kentucky, but no ensuing offer on the table. Tillmon says she remembers the phone call well on July 20 from her elated son when Calipari did finally come through.

"He called me and asked 'Guess who I got an offer from."'

"I really had no idea, and said 'Duke?"'

"He answered 'No, from Kentucky.'"

